MIOSHA director pushes back on criticism of agency

Lansing — Michigan's workplace safety director defended his agency Thursday and said the furor over two recent business citations and drawn-out appeals processes was a rarity for an agency he touted as largely respected by employers.

Between 2008 and 2021, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration received 8,200 reviews from employers and employees alike with 99% coming back positive, said Director Bart Pickelman. During the pandemic, the agency responded to roughly 18,000 employee complaints but provided only 550 citations, he said.