18 Michigan unemployment aid workers fired, suspended pending investigations

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has suspended or fired 18 employees during the COVID-19 pandemic because of pending criminal investigations.

The total includes 12 fired employees and six suspended ones; eight of those involved were permanent employees, one was term-limited and nine others were contract employees, according to the Unemployment Insurance Agency. The number has grown from July 2021, when the agency reported firing 10 employees for suspected fraudulent behavior — five full-time and five contract.