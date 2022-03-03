FBI agents must testify using real names in Whitmer kidnap case, judge says

Undercover FBI agents must testify using their real names during next week's trial involving the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot despite prosecutors arguing that doing so would hinder an ongoing counterterrorism investigation and jeopardize the agents' safety, a judge said Thursday.

Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said fairness demands that FBI agents use their real names during the trial. The order deals a setback to federal prosecutors who wanted to have two agents testify using pseudonyms and to keep their real names from the defense.