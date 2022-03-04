Benson rejects lawmakers' requested changes to controversial absentee signature rules

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has rejected suggested changes to a controversial rule set she proposed that would govern the way local clerks verify absentee voter signatures and allow for electronic signatures on online absentee ballot applications.

The GOP-majority Joint Committee on Administrative Rules voted last month to request adjustments to the three rule changes Benson had suggested. But Benson, a Detroit Democrat, on Friday said the committee's suggestions would restrict voting rights.

“Michigan’s citizens voted overwhelmingly in the 2018 election to enshrine in our state constitution their right to vote absentee, and I will not let a small group of partisan legislators restrict those rights to spread and codify long debunked conspiracy theories and lies,” Benson said in a statement.

State Rep. Luke Meerman, the Coopersville Republican who serves as alternate chair for the committee, said he and committee chairman Sen. Jon Bumstead would sit down in the coming days to determine their next steps.

"We felt like we gave some pretty substantive, reasoned changes to what she was suggesting to us," Meerman said. "To not have any interaction with them and just have it rejected is disappointing.”

Michigan's rule-making process leaves little to no room for the GOP-led Legislature to block the rules, but they can delay them for months if they choose to do so.

The rules proposed by Benson last summer would require local clerks to start with a presumption of validity when examining signatures for absentee voter applications and ballots and mandate that clerks offer online absentee voter applications. A third rule would increase the information candidates must submit to clerks as well as increase the work clerks must do to verify a candidate's eligibility for the ballot.

Last month, Meerman and Bumstead, R-Newaygo, asked Benson's office to withdraw the rules and consider their changes because of alleged conflicts with state election law and the Michigan Constitution as well as the "undue burden" the rules placed on local clerks.

Now that Benson's rejected the proposed changes the committee has either 15 session days to act on the rules or submit legislation rescinding or staying the rules. Once the legislation is introduced, a 270-day clock starts during which the legislation must become law or Benson's rules go into place.

Any legislation seeking to rescind or delay the rule would be subject to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's potential veto.

Separate from the administrative rules proposed, a Republican-led petition initiative is seeking to tighten absentee ballot requirements with a proposal that would run counter to Benson's proposed changes.

Secure MI Vote would mandate absentee voters submit their driver's license number, state personal ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. It also would ban election officials from sending out unsolicited absentee ballot applications.

Should the Secure MI Vote petition get the requisite signatures, organizers plan to submit the proposal to the GOP-led Legislature rather than put it before voters on the 2022 ballot.

Rules and counter-rules

Benson proposed the absentee rules after a Court of Claims judge in March 2021 overturned signature verification guidance Benson had issued to local clerks prior to the November 2020 election.

About four months after the election, Michigan Court of Claims Judge Christopher Murray said the guidance directing clerks to presume the accuracy of absentee signatures went “beyond the realm of mere advice and direction” and became a “substantive directive” that should have gone through the administrative rule-making process.

The rules Benson proposed last summer would put some of that same guidance into place through the rule-making process. She has maintained much of the guidance codifies current practices.

She said Friday she agreed with some of the changes the committee suggested, but the rule-making process demands that she accept all or none of the changes.

“The rules we submitted are based on facts, data and longstanding nonpartisan standard election administration practices that support Michigan voters," she said in a statement.

Benson's rules would require clerks to start with the presumption that a absentee ballot or application signature is valid and resort to additional scrutiny if there were “multiple, significant, and obvious” differences from the signature on file. Any “redeeming qualities” — such as a distinctive flourish, evidence of a shaking hand, recognized nickname or diminutive of a full name — in the signature should prompt validation. "Slight dissimilarities should be resolved in favor of the voter," the rules said.

The rules also require clerks checking signatures to consider “plausible” explanations for differences such as health- or age-related changes, disability, a signature made in “haste,” the surface where an individual was writing or the passage of years from when a signature was put on file and when the application was signed.

The rules also establish deadlines for clerks to reach out to voters with a signature issue.

Currently, city and township clerks review absentee ballot applications and ballot signatures against the signature on file in the state’s Qualified Voter File. But state law doesn't define what it means for signatures to "agree sufficiently."

A separate proposed rule would allow the secretary of state to provide an online absentee voter ballot application and allow for the use of a digital signature. To use the stored digital signature, an applicant must verify the name, driver’s license or state ID number, last four digits of the voter's Social Security number, date of birth and eye color.

If applicants have no digital signature on file, they can provide a photo of their physical handwritten signature.

GOP proposed changes

The rules proposed by the GOP-led Joint Committee on Administrative Rules asked Benson to withdraw language requiring clerks to presume the validity of signatures, arguing that clerks should be able "to weigh each signature on its own merits."

The committee also asked Benson to make other changes to the proposed rule set, including limits on the signatures that can be used as a reference to determine validity, requirements for clerks to reach out to voters if they have concerns about a signature, and mandates that election clerks be given a "list of objective signature features to compare" to determine validity, such as matching capital letter, similarities in drop down letters such as "g" or "p" and how an "i" is dotted and a "t" crossed.

When it came to Benson's plan to allow for electronic absentee ballot applications, the commission asked Benson to scrap the rule altogether in favor of rules that limit online request forms to only people requesting an absentee ballot application. Short of that, the committee recommended Benson make changes to tighten the type of signature verification required for an electronic application.

The committee also asked Benson to strike a proposed rule requiring every candidate to disclose every Michigan jurisdiction where he or she had sought office and for clerks to verify that list with state and county records to determine whether an individual had any outstanding campaign finance complaints.

