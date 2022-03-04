Michigan prisoners could get controversial movement-tracking wristbands under budget plan

Michigan's 32,000 prisoners could be outfitted with movement-tracking wristbands and use tablets on a secure Wi-Fi network under a $40 million proposal in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's latest budget plan that is encountering some opposition in her own party.

State corrections officials say the move would modernize an antiquated paper communications system in Michigan's 27 prisons, provide real-time data on individual inmates and boost educational enrichment. But the prospect has some lawmakers and advocacy groups raising "mass surveillance" concerns and others questioning the level of benefits convicted criminals should be afforded.