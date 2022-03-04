Guns on campus: Michigan State group wants university to ban concealed firearms

Cate Dombrowski was a 13-year-old middle school student performing in an Ann Arbor public schools choir concert in 2015 when a patron in the audience brought a gun to the show.

The man with the gun, 22-year-old Joshua Wade, had a concealed weapons permit and brought his gun into the school while watching his sister in the performance. That decision sparked a public debate about guns in Michigan schools and later a lawsuit against the district from gun advocates after Ann Arbor schools outlawed guns on campus.