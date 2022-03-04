Midland woman accused of drunken driving, crashing into Elmira Twp. house

A Midland woman was arrested after the vehicle she was driving crashed into an abandoned home in Elmira Township Thursday, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers from the state police's Gaylord Post were called at about 9:35 p.m. Thursday to a home on M-32 near Buell in the township, according to authorities. A passerby called 911 to report the crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle traveling east on M-32 left the roadway and crashed into the home. Troopers determined a 37-year-old Midland woman was operating the vehicle at the time.

Medics took the woman to a hospital where she was treated for several broken ribs and a fractured finger.

After she was released from the hospital, troopers arrested her and took her to the Otsego County Jail to await charges for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.