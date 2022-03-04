COVID racial disparities task force recommends continued action in final report

Michigan's first-of-its-kind task force to study racial disparities during the COVID-19 pandemic issued its final report Friday, capping two years of observations on racial case rate and death data and issuing short- and long-term recommendations for the state.

The report from the Michigan Coronavirus Racial Disparities Task Force said the state experienced a marked decrease in negative outcomes for minority communities during the pandemic. The decline may have resulted from immediate action by the task force to increase testing, health care access and public health campaigns in affected minority communities, according to the report.

"The successes of the Michigan Coronavirus Racial Disparities Task Force in balancing short-term needs with long-term goals have made it a national model on responding to racial disparities and flattening inequities," said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, who has chaired the committee over the last two years. "But we know there is more work to do — which is why I am proud to join the task force in releasing these recommendations to help us chart the way forward."

Michigan was one of the first states in the nation to begin to analyze COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and soon found Black individuals were disproportionately affected by the virus.

In April 2020, the state found 40% of those killed by the virus were African American, even though Black individuals make up about 14% of the population.

The discovery of the disproportionate impact led to the formation of the task force, which analyzed the inequity and helped addressed it through such methods as increased and strategic testing, primary care provider and telehealth access, public health campaigns and improved data quality on cases and deaths.

By December 2020, the task force reported that fewer Black Michigan residents were getting and dying from COVID-19. Between March 2020 and October 2020, the number of cases among Black residents dropped from 176 cases per million people per day to 59 cases per million people per day. Deaths dropped between April and October from 21.7 deaths per million people per day to one death per million people per day.

The report released Friday showed case rates among Black individuals spiked higher than other racial groups and higher than previous records in the "third wave" between Feb. 21, 2021 and June 30, 2021.

At that time, the case rate among Black individuals spiked to a little more than 200 cases per million people per day, higher than any other racial group. Deaths among African Americans, however, remained relatively low, at about 5 deaths per million people per day. Deaths among American Indians also spiked during that time to a high of nearly 20 deaths per million people per day, according to the report.

In the final report released Friday, the task force issued continuing recommendations for the short and long terms.

In the short run, the group suggested continued improvements in racial and ethnic data collection, continued funding for local testing and vaccination sites, better language accommodations and a process to alert community leaders and partners of COVID-19 spikes in affected communities.

In the long term, the group recommended continued efforts to decrease the number of uninsured Michigan residents, better access to telehealth and primary care — including through expanded access to internet — better maternal health programs, improved air quality in environmental justice communities and increased inoculation rates.

"...with low vaccine rates in African American communities there is a risk of another deadly wave in the African American community," the report said. "Improving vaccine rates will be a priority in 2022 for the Task Force."

Nearly 45% of Black individuals eligible to receive the vaccine have gotten at least a first dose, according to state data. By comparison, 56% of eligible White people have received a first dose, 67% of Asian and Pacific Islanders, 59% of American Indians and 62% of Hispanics.

The state has noted the racial breakdown of vaccinations is based on those who reported their race in their vaccination record. About 25% of records have an "unknown" or "other" demarcation for race and ethnicity.

Across the state, 66% of Michigan residents had received at least a first dose of the vaccine as of Tuesday, according to state data.

The task force attempted to address low vaccination rates among Black individuals through targeted messaging, according to the report. The messaging focus was launched after November 2020 polling found 50% of African Americans said they were very likely or somewhat likely to get the vaccine.

After messaging was adjusted, by March 2021, 70% of African Americans said they were very likely or somewhat likely to get the vaccine and the number rose to 79% by August 2021. Similar polling of the state's Hispanic population saw vaccination support grow from 50% in November 2020 to 73% in March 2021 to 85% in August 2021.

The group expects the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service's Social Determinants of Healthy strategy will address overlapping priorities with the task force, including better housing, employment, education and food security.

"Now we must make sure to turn these recommendations into actions that reduce and eventually eliminate the racial disparities impacting the health of Michiganders,” said former state Rep. Thomas Stallworth III of Detroit, who served as director of the task force.

