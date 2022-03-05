Benton Harbor's lead pipe replacement plan comes under fire

The cost to replace lead service lines in Benton Harbor has been escalating as some residents have questioned whether all of the lines will be replaced by spring 2023 since state government has supplied a little more than half of the money needed for the ambitious project.

With the rising price of copper, city officials say, the cost to switch out the lead pipes is now exceeding the actual value of some homes in the impoverished southwest Michigan city. And there is frustration among some residents and officials with the lack of racial diversity among the five contractors selected in the predominantly Black city of 9,100 residents.