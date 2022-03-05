Feds: Mich. man used stolen info to net $200K in auto loans, buy 15 vehicles

A Michigan man is due back in federal court in this month facing charges relating to allegedly using someone’s personal identification to secure more than $200,000 in loans to buy vehicles in Metro Detroit and elsewhere.

According to a document filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Michigan, Eddie Earl Hendrickson and another person conspired “to devise a scheme and artifice to defraud various financial institutions” between December 2019 and February 2020.

An affidavit a U.S. Secret Service special agent filed last year said Hendrickson first used a fraudulently obtained Social Security number and driver’s license to apply for an auto loan at a Bay County dealership on Dec. 23, 2019. The loan totaling $21,000 was granted for two Honda motorcycles.

Hendrickson repeated the ruse nine other times, snagging a total of 15 motorcycles, off-road vehicles and autos through obtaining $201,080 in loans, according to the filing.

Among the buys: on Dec. 30, 2019, Hendrickson bought a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee from Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM of Brighton after securing a $21,658 auto loan, the special agent wrote.

On Jan. 10, 2020, he purchased a 2018 Dodge Charger from Automania in Dearborn Heights with an auto loan worth $36,468. Also that month, Hendrickson financed two 2019 Honda ATVs and a motorcycle totaling more than $17,637.32 at Genthe Honda Powersports in Southgate, according to the complaint.

In March 2020, a Genesee County Sheriff’s lieutenant contacted the man whose Social Security number Hendrickson used in the transactions. He has a similar name but never allowed anyone else to use his identification, the affidavit said.

Hendrickson was arrested on unrelated charges and told investigators in April 2020 that he unlawfully bought the vehicles, according to the court filing.

According to a charging document filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, someone listed only as “Person A” obtained the victim’s personal information. The auto loans were not paid, prosecutors reported.

“It was further part of the conspiracy that after obtaining the vehicles … (Hendrickson and Person A) would either retain the vehicles or sell the vehicles and keep the profits of their ill-gotten gains,” federal officials wrote.

Two of the vehicles Hendrickson bought were tracked to a property in Flint where someone reported storing them for him, according to the 2021 criminal complaint.

Federal officials accuse Hendrickson of identity theft, aggravated identity theft and bank fraud.

Hendrickson, 40, made his first appearance in federal court in January and consented to detention, records show.

A hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. March 15 in U.S. District Court before Magistrate Judge Patricia Morris, records show.

An attorney listed as representing Hendrickson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.