2 semitrailers collide on I-94, killing drivers, closing freeway

Two semitrailers caught fire after crashing into each other early Sunday on eastbound Interstate 94, killing both drivers and closing the freeway, police said.

The incident took place at around 2:49 a.m. near Baker Road in Scio Township in Washtenaw County, Michigan State Police said on Twitter.

The cause of the crash was not clear Sunday morning, police added, and the names of the drivers were not being released due to the ongoing investigation.

Troopers were still on the scene at around 8:20 a.m., and the freeway remained closed to traffic at the site of the crash.

halbarghouthi@detroitnews.com

@HaniBarghouthi