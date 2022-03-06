Why Line 5's closure would cost up to $2.2B a year more for gas, diesel

Michigan families and businesses would spend a total of $1.8 billion to $2.2 billion a year more on gasoline and diesel should Line 5 be shut down, according to a study by the Consumers Energy Alliance.

The Midwest region — Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania — would pay between $4.8 billion and $5.9 billion more a year on gasoline and diesel, according to the study. Overall, the closure could increase regional fuel prices by 9.5% to 11.7%, if the fallout from prior disruptions to refineries due to natural disasters is any indication.