2 in custody in connection with Ypsilanti Twp. man's shooting death Friday

Ypsilanti Township — Washtenaw County deputies continue to investigate the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Friday, officials said.

The victim has been identified as Laronte Phillips, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Deputies were called at about 9:40 p.m. Friday to the area of Outer Lane and William Street for a report of shots fired and a man lying on the ground, according to authorities.

They found Phillips, who had been hit by gunfire and was unresponsive.

Medics ried to administer aid, but Phillips died from his wounds, officials said.

Investigators said they have identified two suspects in the shooting and arrested one Saturday. The second suspect, a 17-year-old Ypsilanti man, was arrested earlier Monday, officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects should call the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at (734) 973-4924, email raisanec@washtenaw.org or leave an anonymous tip at (734) 973-7711.