Macomb Co. community considers breaking away from joint parks and rec department

A simmering feud over funding and who benefits the most may lead Washington Township to break away from the parks and recreation department with two other Macomb county communities.

A decision is expected Wednesday, when five of seven votes could reshape Washington Township's parks department. As one board member said, five members could take their balls home and not come back.

That possibility has critics saying the board members want to break up a successful tricounty department.

Some on the Washington Township board say taxpayers are investing the most dollars in parks programs when they don't reap the benefits, while their two smaller neighbors — Romeo and Bruce Township — benefit with programs like the Easter Egg Hunt and others that are not held in Washington Township.

"We will break away with $800,000 to invest within Washington Township," said Dan Detkowski, a township board member. "That does not mean that we will cut out Bruce or Romeo from coming down here and using them."

Detkowski said it's simple: Control the cash flow to benefit his community and give Bruce Township a chance to accept a proposed agreement that will allow Washington Township to still pump $400,000, the same that the other communities put in annually, into the tri-city parks and recreation department.

If Bruce Township officials reject the offer, no funds will go into the joint department and it will dissolve.

That has others crying foul and saying these board members aren't allowing the taxpaying public to make the call.

Greg Brynaert, who serves as a parks and recreation commissioner for Washington Township, said the public is being cheated out of a decision by the board members.

"I just think it should be done out in the open and with community involvement, and people should be able to decide how they want to do this," Brynaert said. "It was created by a vote and if the want to dissolve it and create something new, they should do that by a vote of the people."

Brynaert, who used to be the parks and recreation director from 1984-98, said he thinks the majority of the Washington Township board is determined to break away. He said he has read a copy of their new bylaws adopted in late January.

"I'm a proud member of our community and I think it's (the tricounty department) has been going well and I think it's run well. It provide a great deal of service to the community."

This isn't the first time the issue has come up. Former Washington Township supervisor Dan O'Leary, who felt taxpayers were sharing the primary financial burden of parks programs, sought unsuccessfully to push a millage to buy an $11 million athletic complex to be used by Washington Township residents.

Clara Russell, who has been the director of the Parks and Recreation Department since Brynaert left the post, said people who were recently elected to the Washington Township board "are set on breaking this department up."

"I guess the worst part is that they're not being open about it to Washington residents at all. They're just doing everything behind closed doors and pretending that they're meeting with us to try to compromise," Russell said.

Russell said she's been trying to get the word out to residents any way she can because "you can't put something back together necessarily once you break it."

"I think the residents need to be aware that five people are trying to" break up the department, she said.

Cindy Olsen, a board member of Washington Township, said: "I don't think I'll be quoted correctly and there have been a lot of lies" told about the situation before hanging up on a reporter asking for comment.

The Recreation Commission operates two parks in Washington Township, three in Bruce Township, and one in Romeo next to a 1957 building on Morton Street that is the Parks and Recreation's community center. Facilities at the high school, like the swimming pool, are obtained through the Romeo school district.

