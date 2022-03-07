Average price of gasoline in the U.S. surpasses 2008 record

The national average price of gasoline in the U.S. surpassed 2008's record on Monday, GasBuddy reported, not taking inflation into account.

The previous all-time high — $4.103 per gallon — was set in 2008. On Monday, amid the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the national average hit $4.104 per gallon. Still, according to a federal inflation calculator, $4.10 in early 2008 would be well above $5 today.

The national average also is seeing its largest ever seven-day spike, 49.1 cents per gallon, according to the gas price tracking app. And the national average on Saturday surpassed $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008.

GasBuddy also reported that the national average price of diesel, which is now $4.63 per gallon, is also nearing a new record.

“Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases so fast and furious. That combination makes this situation all the more remarkable and intense, with crippling sanctions on Russia curbing their flow of oil, leading to the massive spike in the price of all fuels: gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and more,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement.

“It’s a dire situation and won’t improve any time soon," he added. "The high prices are likely to stick around for not days or weeks, like they did in 2008, but months. GasBuddy now expects the yearly national average to rise to its highest ever recorded.”

Meanwhile, AAA reported Monday that the average gas price in Michigan rose 42 cents over last week, marking a new high point for 2022. Drivers in Michigan now are paying, on average, $3.97 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. That's 60 cents more than this time last month and $1.25 more than this time last year.

Supplies of gasoline have been curbed due to sanctions against Russia, a major crude oil exporter, even as demand has remained strong. Russia's exports of about 5 million barrels per day of crude oil represents about 12% of global trade, AAA noted, citing Energy Information Administration data.

"Rising crude oil prices sent Michigan pump prices soaring to the highest prices since June of 2013," Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group, said in a statement. "Pump prices will likely continue to rise as crude prices continue to climb."

Metro Detroit's average as of Monday was $4 per gallon, about 46 cents higher than last week. The most expensive gas price average in the state, $4.07, was in Marquette, according to AAA. Traverse City was the least expensive with an average price per gallon of $3.86.

Oil prices jumped Monday as U.S. policymakers consider stopping imports of Russian fuel in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. imported around 245,000 barrels of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia in 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That represents just under 8% of all imports from that sector.

Members of Congress from both political parties have been pushing President Joe Biden to stop importing the fuel, which they argue is in part financing Russia's continued attack on Ukraine.

The Biden administration has been hesitant to pursue that strategy. Consumers are already facing the highest gas prices in years amid surging inflation, and war in Ukraine has only made that worse.

But Congress introduced legislation late last week to block imports of Russian oil without the administration's sign-off, and the administration is increasingly indicating it is open to the strategy.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on Sunday that officials are now talking with allies about ways to ban imports of Russian oil "while making sure that there is still an appropriate supply of oil on world markets."

Biden spoke with the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Monday about continuing sanctions on Russia amid the invasion, and Reuters reported that the administration is considering moving ahead with a ban without the support of allies.

While the United States is not reliant on Russia for fuel, Europe is. The impacts of coordinated sanctions on Russian oil could have big ripple effects for the global economy, according to economists.

Mark Griffin, president of the Michigan Petroleum Association representing gas stations and convenience stores across the state, said that while he's seen similar increases in his 29 years in the business, “The difference that I see now compared to then is there always seemed to be an endpoint.”

Now, with the conflict in Ukraine potentially becoming a protracted crisis and crude oil prices continuing to rise, gas prices appear poised to continue on their upward trajectory for the time being.

On average, Michigan gas station operators are paying about $4.40 a gallon, over $1 more than what they paid just a few weeks ago, Griffin said. Operators don’t like to see prices rise because it can detract from their in-store business, where they make 70% of their profit.

“It's a frustrating time for my members. We want the customers out there to know it's not the fault of retailers,” Griffin said. “We would much rather see the price go down than up because then our customers have more money in their pocket to come inside and spend in our stores.”

Staff Writer Kalea Hall contributed.