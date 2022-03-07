Snyder vows to take 5th if forced to testify in Flint water civil lawsuit trial

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is fighting a subpoena to testify in the Flint water crisis civil trial because he could be subjected to questions that overlap with his criminal trial related to the drinking water saga.

In a court filing last Friday, his attorney said the former Republican governor "will invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination as to any question that relates to his response to the Flint water crisis — i.e., all questions that conceivably could be put to him."

The filing before U.S. District Judge Judith Levy said Snyder already sat for two days of depositions without invoking the Fifth Amendment but after that he was indicted by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office and special prosecution team.

Levy will decide how the depositions will affect Snyder's quash motion.

The trial, which started recently, is to determine if engineering contractors bear responsibility for lead-contaminated water in Flint. The defendants are Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, known as LAN.

Attorneys for four Flint children claim Veolia and LAN were negligent in not doing more to get the city to properly treat water that was being pulled from the Flint River in 2014-15. Corrosive water caused lead to leach from service lines serving homes in the majority Black community.

Veolia and LAN have countered by blaming government officials motivated by "arrogance," "callousness" and "bureaucratic contempt" toward the city. They argued any injuries sustained by the children were the fault of local, state and federal governments.

Snyder, the filing said, received two subpoenas — one from the plaintiffs and the other from Veolia — and that "the parties had the opportunity to, and did, ask Gov. Snyder any question they desired, and Gov. Snyder answered."

The former governor, the filing stated, was questioned on a litany of topics such as his supervision of Flint’s emergency managers; his knowledge related to and involvement in Flint’s decision to switch from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department to the Karegnondi Water Authority to the Flint River; his knowledge of issues related to the discovery of lead in Flint’s water and the discovery of Legionella in water; and whether he would have acted differently had VNA or LAN notified him of certain issues.

The filing stated that the former governor maintains his innocence and that invoking the Fifth Amendment is "available to the innocent as well as the guilty."

