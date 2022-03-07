What to know as Gov. Whitmer kidnapping conspiracy case heads to trial
Robert Snell
The Detroit News
The most important federal criminal case in Grand Rapids in more than two decades unfolds Tuesday as jury selection starts in the trial of four men accused of domestic terrorism for allegedly plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and use bombs during the attack.
The trial starts 17 months after FBI agents said they thwarted a kidnapping conspiracy involving self-described patriots and militia members angered by restrictions imposed during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.