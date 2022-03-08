Jury seated in trial of four men accused in alleged Whitmer kidnap plot

Kayla Ruble

Special to The Detroit News

Grand Rapids — A stay-at-home mom, a Michigan State fan and a school employee are among Michigan residents chosen Tuesday to sit on the jury for the case against four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Meanwhile, a breastfeeding mom, a man whose brother passed away from COVID-19 and a woman whose husband lost his job during the pandemic were among those who did not make the final cut for the high-profile federal court case that got underway Monday in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids. The trial is expected to last four to five weeks.

At least 40 people, out of a pool of more than 200, were dismissed by Judge Robert Jonker or rejected by the teams of attorneys prosecuting the case or defending the men accused of being involved in the alleged plot against Whitmer.

Questions revolving around gun ownership, news intake, and social media use came up throughout the day, but opinions about people's feelings toward Whitmer and toward COVID-19 mitigation policies took center stage as Jonker sought to suss out whether the prospective jurors could set aside their own views in order to all sides of the issues.

It took almost eight hours to seat the jury. Opening statements are expected Tuesday morning.

The trial starts 17 months after FBI agents said they thwarted a kidnapping conspiracy involving self-described patriots and militia members angered by restrictions imposed during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On trial are Barry Croft, 46, of Delaware, Adam Fox, 38, of Potterville; Lake Orion resident Daniel Harris, 24; and Brandon Caserta, 33, of Canton Township.

Their indictment describes a conspiracy hatched in clandestine meetings across the Midwest, from online chats to hotel rooms in Ohio where members mulled abducting Whitmer, to the farmlands of Wisconsin where members tried detonating homemade bombs and at a heavily wooded training camp in northern Michigan where plotters practiced with an arsenal of weapons and launched surveillance of the governor's cottage.

Come back to detroitnews.com for updates.