Michigan to get about $800M in opioid settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, J&J

Michigan will receive about $800 million of a historic $26 billion opioid settlement with the nation's larger pharmaceutical distributors and manufacturer.

The nationwide settlement with manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and distributors Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen will start being released by the companies April 2 and hit local and state governments in the second or third quarter of the year. Michigan's share is about $776 million, but the number could shift upward over the span of the settlement.

The agreement is the largest multistate agreement since the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement in 1998.

Michigan's $776 million share of the settlement will be divided between the state, which will receive half the money, and roughly 269 Michigan communities, which will receive the other half. The money is to be spent on efforts to combat the opioid epidemic, including treatment, recovery, support, criminal justice initiatives, prevention and help for addicted pregnant women.

"The settlement will equip communities across our states with resources that were not previously available to better address opiate abuse," Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday.

While the money will begin to be distributed in April, it could continue through the summer in addition to annual installments over the next several years.

The drug companies also are required to establish several programs to curb opiate abuse including a clearing house showing states where drugs are going and how often, and data-driven systems to determine suspicious orders.

The money will supplement roughly $19.5 million the state has already received from McKinsey & Co. in a 2019 settlement over a suit challenging he company's help in promoting the drugs.

Michigan's two other opiate cases — a large federal case against Purdue Pharma and one in Wayne County against Walgreens — are ongoing, Nessel said.

Nessel noted that the McKinsey settlement has yet to be appropriated by the Legislature, prompting her to urge the Legislature to appropriate the new money as quickly as possible once it's in.

"Money doesn’t do any good if it's just sitting in a bank account," Nessel said. "...These communities have been dealing with this epidemic for decades."

eleblanc@detroitnews.com