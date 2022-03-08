West Michigan pair plead guilty to human trafficking

Two west Michigan residents have pleaded guilty to felony human trafficking and are expected to serve prison time, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced Tuesday.

Robert Grigsby, 52, of Wayland, was sentenced Monday in Allegan County's 48th Circuit Court. Judge Margaret Bakker imposed the maximum prison term of 57 months to 15 years, state officials said in a statement.

Vanessa Anne Phillips, 40, of Grand Rapids is scheduled to be sentenced March 28.

Last year, the Department of Attorney General worked with Wayland police to charge the pair in connection with conducting a criminal enterprise that included prostitution and sex trafficking in Grigsby's home and other sites, according to the release.

Both were arraigned in March 2021 and pleaded guilty to human trafficking, forced labor resulting in commercial sexual activity.

"Our partnerships with local law enforcement agencies like the Wayland Police Department make it possible to pursue these predators wherever they are operating in Michigan," Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "My office will continue to investigate and hold accountable anyone who tries to exploit vulnerable individuals for profit."

Wayland police started investigating a human trafficking operation at a Wayland home in October 2018. The probe found evidence of commercial sexual activity and transporting women for illegal activities, investigators said.

"Through law enforcement collaboration, criminal enterprises that choose to set up in small towns can still be brought to justice," said Wayland police Chief Mark Garnsey.

Nessel's Human Trafficking Initiative has filed charges against more than 30 people for human trafficking and successfully convicted 26 people, her office said Tuesday.