GOP-led Legislature challenges Whitmer with 6-month pause of Michigan's gas tax

Lansing — The Republican-led Legislature plans to start voting Wednesday on legislation that would suspend Michigan's 27-cent gas tax as well as a resolution calling for Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer "to support energy independence."

House Speaker Jason Wentworth and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey announced the plan Wednesday morning in a joint statement a day after Whitmer signed on to a letter calling on the federal government to put a pause on the 18-cents-per-gallon federal gas tax.

Under the legislation to be voted on Wednesday in the House, Michigan's 27.2-cent-per-gallon gas tax would be removed through the end of the fiscal year, or over the next six months.

“Why in the world would we write a letter to Congress asking for lower gas prices somehow, someday when we can just step up and fix it ourselves?” Wentworth, R-Farwell, said in a statement. “Michigan has billions of dollars in surplus revenue available and one of the nation’s highest state fuel taxes. The solution here isn’t complicated."

While the House plans to vote Wednesday to suspend both the gas and diesel tax, the Senate will push the bill through next week after a five-day layover required when new bills pass from one chamber to the next.

Shirkey, R-Clarklake, and Wentworth estimated the suspension of the 27.2-cent-per-gallon fuel tax would save drivers a total of about $750 million over the six-month pause.

“This is a serious situation that requires more than letter writing and the magnanimous gesture of asking someone else to foot the bill," Shirkey said in the statement. "Six in 10 Michiganders are living paycheck-to-paycheck, struggling to feed their families, heat their homes and put enough gas in their cars to get to work. Republicans in the Legislature will again vote to help residents keep more of what they earn, but we need the governor to lead instead of abdicating her responsibilities to Washington.”

Michigan's average price of gas as of Wednesday was $4.25, according to AAA estimates. The average price a month ago was $3.37. The increase is believed to be the result of higher inflation rates and sanctions related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Whitmer joined five other governors on Tuesday calling on congressional leaders to suspend the federal gas tax of 18.4 cents per gallon until the end of the year.

"At a time when people are directly impacted by rising prices on everyday goods, a federal gas tax holiday is a tool in the toolbox to reduce costs for Americans, and we urge you to give every consideration to this proposed legislation," the governors' letter said.

Michigan's total gas tax was the 11th highest in the nation in 2021, behind states such as California, Hawaii, Illinois and Nevada, according to the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Tax Foundation.

Revenue from Michigan's gas tax goes into the state's transportation fund, which is divvied up among state trunk lines, cities and villages, and county road commissions. The Legislature is planning to backfill the $750 million in lost revenue through the state's general fund surplus if the gas tax cut is signed into law, Wentworth spokesman Gideon D'Assandro said.

It's not clear how using some of the surplus to replace lost gas tax revenue would affect plans to use surplus revenue to support a $2.5 billion tax cut plan awaiting the governor's signature or veto.

Shirkey and Wentworth noted that the governor has yet to sign or veto the $2.5 billion tax cut plan that includes increased deductions for seniors, a personal income tax cut and a $500 child tax credit. Whitmer has said the cuts proposed are "unsustainable" and instead touted her plan to roll back taxes on some retirement incomes and increase the Earned Income Tax Credit.

"Rejecting our income tax cut and passing the buck to Washington, D.C., here doesn’t solve a thing," Wentworth said in the Wednesday statement. "The governor keeps saying she wants to cut taxes, but I’m not sure she’s actually willing to do it. I guess we’ll find out soon.”

The Legislature also plans to pass a resolution urging the governor to put her support behind "energy independence" and end "her opposition to the Great Lakes tunnel project."

Whitmer in November 2020 called for the shutdown of Enbridge's 68-year-old Line 5 segment through the Straits of Mackinac, but the governor has not not moved to block a planned construction of a tunnel to house a new segment of Line 5. She ordered her departments to process permit applications for the tunnel project as they would normally even as she called on the pipeline's closure.

The pipeline has yet to close as Enbridge and the state remain locked in legal battles over the shutdown order in court.

The $500 million tunnel is awaiting one more state approval before construction starts from the Michigan Public Service Commission as well as permitting approvals from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Line 5 carries about 540,000 barrels of light crude oil and natural gas liquid. Studies over the impact of a Line 5 shutdown are conflicting, with industry-sponsored assessments predicting large increases in gas prices and opposition-sponsored studies predicting a smaller impact on wallets because of alternative transportation such as other pipelines, rail and trucking.

Staff writer Craig Mauger contributed.