Lapeer County deputy stable after being shot multiple times

A Lapeer County sheriff's deputy is in stable condition after he was shot multiple times Wednesday, Michigan State Police officials said.

State police troopers are investigating the shooting at the request of the sheriff's office, according to authorities.

A preliminary investigation revealed deputies were serving a felony warrant at a residence on Willis Road in Brown City when a suspect and deputies exchanged gunfire, they said in a tweet. Brown City is in both Lapeer and Sanilac counties and about 73 miles north of Detroit.

The wounded deputy was taken to a hospital and then airlifted to a second one in Flint, where he is listed in stable condition, state police officials said.

Troopers and police are at the scene of the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

They also said no suspects are at-large and there is no threat to the community at this time.