MyMichigan Health CEO and husband killed in Florida plane crash

Diane Postler-Slattery, CEO and president of the University of Michigan Health-affiliated MyMichigan Health, died Tuesday evening following a place crash in northwest Florida, the health system announced. She was 62.

Postler-Slattery and her husband, Don, who also was killed, were believed to have been on board a single-engine Cessna 182 that went missing around 7 p.m. Tuesday about two miles from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Panama City, Florida, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane, which was found in a densely wooded area near the airport, belonged to Donald Slattery, according to WJHG, and had arrived to Florida from Michigan after making a stop in McMinnville, Tennessee.

Postler-Slattery moved to Michigan and assumed leadership of MyMichigan Health in 2013, according to the health system. Before that, she led the Aspirus Wausau Hospital in Wisconsin and was senior vice president of quality and extended services for the Aspirus system.

“This is a great tragedy for our health system,” said Greg Rogers, executive vice president and chief operating officer of MyMichigan Health. “Diane was a strong, passionate and inspirational leader and was beloved by her family, friends and colleagues. We ask that you keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers, and that you respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Rogers has been named acting CEO until a permanent replacement is named, the hospital system said.

Brian Peters, CEO of the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, wrote a tribute Wednesday to Postler-Slattery, who was a member of the MHA Board of Trustees and the American Hospital Association's Regional Police Board.

Peters said Postler-Slattery "always acted as a strong advocate for advancing the health of individuals and communities."

"Diane never hesitated to speak up for what she believed in," he said. "She loved serving her team at MyMichigan Health, and her voice and leadership will be missed terribly.

"We will always remember Diane and Don as good colleagues, good people and good friends. May they both rest peacefully."

U.S. Rep John Moolenaar, R-Midland, also wrote a tribute following their deaths, saying he was "heartbroken" by the news.

"It is devastating for all of us who had the opportunity to work and be friends with Diane and Don. They will always be remembered for their strong faith, generous giving, and making a positive difference in the lives of so many people in our community," said Moolenaar.

Postler-Slattery held a doctorate in education administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, as well as a master of science in nursing/nursing administration and a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

The couple are survived by their three children and five grandchildren.

