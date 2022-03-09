New York man, former Michigan Boy Scouts official, faces sexual abuse charges

Detroit — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Wednesday said a New York man is the first person charged in connection with her investigation into allegations of sexual abuse of Michigan residents involved in the Boy Scouts of America.

Mark Chapman, 51, of New York is charged in Macomb County District Court with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and eight counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving two alleged victims, Nessel said at a news conference at the Cadillac Place in Midtown.

Nessel’s office said in a release that at the time of the alleged incidents more than 20 years ago, Chapman was involved in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Roseville and the Boy Scouts. Nessel's office did not describe Chapman's role in the scouting organization.

One case, in which Chapman is charged with both first-degree criminal sexual assault counts and two of the second-degree charges, involved a family member who was about 11 years old when the alleged abuse began, Nessel’s office said, adding that the abuse went on for years “and often revolved around times that were designated as special opportunities for Chapman to spend time with the boy.”

Another case, in which Chapman faces six of the second-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, is in connection with “alleged abuse that began in 2000 around the time the victim was 13 or 14 and continued until he was 17 years old and a senior in high school,” Nessel’s office said.

The alleged assaults took place at the alleged victim’s father’s home, at Chapman’s residence and at the church.

Both cases resulted from a single phone call to the tip line set up last year in a joint investigation by Nessel’s office and Michigan State Police.

"It remains imperative that sexual predators be held accountable, and one of my top priorities remains securing justice for survivors of abuse," Nessel said. "We appreciate our partnership with MSP to reach this point in this important investigation into the Boy Scouts of America. These charges are only the beginning."

There is no statute of limitations on first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Michigan. However, Chapman left Michigan and moved to New York in 2007, Nessel’s office said, meaning any clock on the statute of limitations stopped that year.

Nessel’s office said staff is examining about 5,000 claims sent from the Boy Scouts of America national organization for review. The review of 550 claims have been completed and about 60 have been sent to State Police for further investigation.

Nessel launched the joint investigation last June after abuse allegations came to light during recent civil litigation.

Both agencies asked the public last year to report alleged instances of abuse that would assist in the joint investigation.

Nessel said in July that her office had learned that 1,700 sex abuse claims filed against the BSA were from Michigan residents. She said her office believed that there could be as many as 3,000 abuse victims in the state.

Last July, an $850 million civil settlement was announced between the Boys Scouts of America and more than 60,000 individuals who sued the organization over alleged sexual abuse.

The team of investigators to the BSA probe included prosecutors, special agents and victim advocates from the Michigan Attorney General's Office, and a confidential tip line was set up to gather anonymous tips. Tips can be called into 844-324-3374.

