Crash between pickup, Amish buggy in Montcalm Co. leaves 3 injured, kills horse

Michigan State Police are investigating a Montcalm County crash involving a pickup truck and an Amish buggy that left one man in serious condition and killed a horse, officials said.

The crash happened on M-91 north of Briggs Road in Pine Township, they said. The township is about 45 miles northeast of Grand Rapids and about 38 miles southeast of Big Rapids.

According to a preliminary investigation, a pickup was traveling south on M-91 when it crossed the centerline and struck an Amish buggy heading north.

Police said the buggy's driver was taken to a hospital where he is listed in serious condition with life-threatening injuries. His passenger was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The truck's driver, meanwhile, had non-life-threatening injuries.