Man wanted for theft of $60,000 in rings from Monroe jewelry store

Monroe — Police are asking for help to find a man who snatched two diamond engagement rings from a jewelry store worker's hands and ran Wednesday.

Officers were called at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to the Carroll/Ochs Jewelers store on North Telegraph and West Lorain for a robbery alarm, according to authorities.

They were told that a man had taken two rings, each valued between $20,000 and $30,000.

After speaking to witnesses, police reviewed footage from the store's security cameras and saw the man enter the shop at about 2:40 p.m. The man asked to see some engagement rings and as a female employee assisted him, he reached over the counter and grabbed the rings out of the woman's hand, causing minor cuts and bruising.

He then ran out of the store and got into the passenger side of a white Chevrolet Malibu, police said. The vehicle drove away, heading north on Telegraph.

Anyone with information about the theft should call the Monroe Police Department's Detective Bureau at (734) 243-7524.