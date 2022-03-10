Suspect who shot, wounded Lapeer County deputy killed in exchange of gunfire

The suspect who shot two Lapeer County sheriff's deputies Wednesday is dead, Michigan State Police said.

Officials have identified him as Robert Charles Raymond, 47, of Imlay City.

One of the deputies who was shot remains at a hospital in stable condition and the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries, they said.

The state police is investigating the shooting at the request of the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office, authorities said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting happened at about 9:22 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on Willis Road near Brown City Road in Brown City. Brown City is in both Lapeer and Sanilac counties, about 73 miles north of Detroit.

Two uniformed deputies and a detective with the sheriff’s office had gone to the home to find Raymond, who was wanted on a felony criminal sexual conduct warrant, state police said. The home's owner allowed deputies to search the property for the suspect, they said.

As they opened the door of a detached outbuilding, shots were fired at them, striking one deputy multiple times, investigators said. The other deputy returned fire, striking the suspect.