AG charges former Flint Township clerk with ballot tampering

The former Flint Township Clerk faces felony charges related to the August 2020 primary, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced Friday.

Records for 67th District Court in Genesee County show Kathy Funk is being charged with two five-year felonies: election law/ballot tampering and misconduct in office.

A warrant request also was filed Friday, according to the court filing.

An arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

The state Department of Attorney General alleges Funk "purposely broke a seal on a ballot container so that the votes inside, under Michigan Election Law, could not be counted in an anticipated recount," representatives said in a statement.

Funk had been running for reelection and "narrowly prevailed in the unofficial count," according to the release.

Genesee County records show Funk defeated her opponent, Manya Triplett, by 79 votes.

"Election officials must uphold the integrity of their positions. Those who abuse that commitment undermine the very foundation of our democracy," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. "Our department is committed to prosecuting election violations, regardless of the political party of the perpetrator."

Funk could not be reached for comment Friday night.

Matthew Norwood, an attorney representing her, told The Detroit News in an email: "We still need to see the allegations in the Michigan State Police report but regardless, we know that she has done nothing wrong. She always has done what was asked of her and is shocked she is being accused of a crime."

In November, Funk resigned from her clerk position, Flint Township records show.

She became the Genesee County elections supervisor, MLive.com reported.