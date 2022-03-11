Lapeer Co. deputies wounded in gunfight with suspect released from hospital

The two Lapeer County sheriff's deputies shot and wounded Wednesday by a suspect as they attempted to serve a felony warrant are home and recovering, officials said.

Michigan State Police said the investigation into the suspect's death and the shooting is ongoing.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting happened at about 9:22 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on Willis Road near Brown City Road in Brown City. Brown City is in both Lapeer and Sanilac counties, about 73 miles north of Detroit.

Two uniformed deputies and a detective with the sheriff’s office had gone to the home to find Robert Charles Raymond, 47, of Imlay City. Raymond was wanted on a felony criminal sexual conduct warrant, state police said. The home's owner allowed deputies to search the property for the suspect, they said.

As the deputies opened the door of a detached outbuilding, shots were fired at them, striking one deputy multiple times, investigators said. The other deputy returned fire, striking the suspect. Raymond was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy who was shot was taken to a hospital and later airlifted to a second one in Flint. The second deputy also was taken to a hospital, but was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the two deputies were placed on administrative leave according to the sheriff's office policy.