Michigan adds 1,819 cases, 45 deaths from COVID-19 over 2 days

Michigan added 1,819 cases of COVID-19 and 45 deaths linked to the virus on Friday, including totals from Thursday.

The state reported an average of 909.5 cases per day over the two days.

Friday's additions bring the state's overall tallies to 2,065,912 confirmed cases and 32,419 deaths since the virus was first detected here two years ago Thursday.

Hospitalization rates and case counts in Michigan have been on the decline in recent weeks. On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services lifted recommendations that had guided how K-12 schools handled so-called "close contacts" of COVID-19 cases within their buildings.

The department said its new directions reflected the state entering a "post-surge, recovery period" of the pandemic.

"As we move through the phases of our COVID-19 response, our recommendations will be updated to reflect the current status of transmission, while continuing to prioritize public health and promote health and wellness for all communities," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive.

As of Friday, 663 adults were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan. That total was down from more than 4,500 in early January.

