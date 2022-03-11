Police work to identify victim of U.P. house fire

Police in a "remote area" of the Upper Peninsula are working to identify a person who died Wednesday in a house fire.

Lt. Mark Giannunzio of the Michigan State Police said the victim's remains were so badly burned that police may need to resort to dental records for identification. Police believe the victim is a man.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

Police have "a pretty good idea who owns the home, and who it probably is," Giannunzio said, but are awaiting confirmation.

The fire was Wednesday in the 7100 block of County Road 415 in McMillan Township, in Luce County. It's west of the Newberry State Forest Area.

The MSP's Sault Ste. Marie Post is investigating.