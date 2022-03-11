Trump endorses Huizenga for 4th district after endorsing Carra for seat last year

President Donald Trump endorsed U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga for reelection Friday, after previously endorsing another Republican candidate in the race for Michigan’s new 4th Congressional District.

Before Michigan’s new political map was finalized last year, Trump had endorsed state Rep. Steve Carra of Three Rivers when he was challenging longtime Rep. Fred Upton, who supported Trump’s impeachment.

But then Upton was drawn into a new district with his colleague Huizenga, whom Trump endorsed Friday night.

Neither Carra nor Upton's campaign immediately responded to requests for comment.

Trump said Huizenga, a Republican from Holland, is doing a “terrific job” in Congress for Michigan, saying he has his “Complete and Total Endorsement for the newly drawn 4th Congressional District!”

The new 4th District stretches from southern Ottawa County to northern Berrien County, covering all of Allegan and Van Buren counties, part of Kalamazoo County and Battle Creek, as well as Upton's hometown of St. Joseph.

Upton, R-St. Joseph, has held off on announcing whether he intends to run for a 19th term in the U.S. House. The new congressional map was finalized Dec. 28, and advisers said last month that he still hadn’t made a decision.

Carra was at a fundraiser for another Michigan candidate at Trump’s club at Mar-a-Lago earlier this week, where he tweeted a selfie and said he’s “ready, willing, and able to take out 2 anti-Trump RINOs.”

Huizenga said in a statement that he and Trump had worked together on border, law enforcement and energy issues. Like Trump, he made no mention of Upton or Carra.

“Sadly, many of the gains we made have been lost because of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi's far-left agenda,” he said. “I am honored to have President Trump’s support in this fight.”

