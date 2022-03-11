Whitmer signs bills to limit parole hearings for certain violent criminals

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills Friday to make it possible for the Michigan parole board to push off reconsideration of an inmate's release for five years in some of the state's most violent cases.

The legislation, inspired by the victims and survivors of a 1970s serial killer, would pull back some of the provisions of a criminal justice reform package passed in 2018 that eliminated the parole board's ability to space out parole consideration for an individual longer than one or two years.

The 2018 change was meant to give Michigan prisoners more chances at parole. But it had the inadvertent effect of forcing victims of the state's most heinous crimes to relive their experiences for the parole board on a nearly annual basis when it was highly unlikely the inmate would be released.

The signing of the bills Friday will allow victims time and space to heal and live normal lifestyles between parole hearings, said Randy Gilbert, who survived an attack by serial killer Don Miller in the 1970s. Miller has been up for parole nine times since he was convicted, with the most recent parole notice coming in January, six months after he was denied parole in 2021.

"This is a very painful time and time-consuming to the point where it feels like I’m the one with the life sentence," Gilbert said. "We as victims deserve more rights and more consideration than the prisoner.”

Whitmer was serving as Ingham County prosecutor at the time of Miller's 2016 parole consideration and accompanied Gilbert to one of hearings, where she said she was "in awe of his strength and courage."

"He's noted how traumatizing it is to relive those moments over and over again but he does it to keep a serial killer and rapist in jail and to keep communities safe," Whitmer said.

Retired Ingham County Circuit Judge Peter Houk was the prosecutor when Miller pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in exchange for leading police to the remains of two of the four women he murdered in the Lansing area.

Decades later, any new chance Miller has at parole stokes fear among his victims and the public at large. Houk was part of a large group assembled to oppose Miller's parole in 1997 and 2016.

"It is not a reasonable expectation that the types of resources we mustered in 2016 and 1997 can be repeated year after year after year," Houk said. "It’s not reasonable to make victims and communities relive the horrors of that time.”

The bills signed Friday allow the 10-member parole board by a majority vote to waive the one- to two-year timeline between parole consideration in favor of an up to five-year delay. The waiver would be permitted if the board had no interest in granting the prisoner parole, had analyzed the prisoner's future probability of parole and found the shorter timeline would cause unnecessary additional harm to a victim.

The bills sponsored by Rep. Angela Witwer, D-Delta Township, and Sarah Lightner, R-Springport, require the Michigan Department of Corrections to report to the Legislature how many times the waiver is used in a given year, but officials believe the uses of the waiver would be narrow.

Miller was convicted of rape and attempted murder in the Gilberts' case in Eaton County in May 1979 and sentenced to 30 to 50 years in prison. In Ingham County, when police were unable to find two of four of Miller's female victims, they entered a plea deal that allowed Miller to plead guilty to two counts of manslaughter, for 10-15 years in prison, in exchange for him leading police to the women's bodies.

In the1990s, his sentence was extended after he was convicted in Chippewa County of possessing a weapon in prison.

The plea deal allowed Miller to avoid what would have otherwise been a life sentence for four separate killings and made him eligible for parole in recent years. His maximum sentence is up in 2031 when he will be released at the age of 76 regardless of parole board consideration.

