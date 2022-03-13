It's 313 day! Go back in time with these Detroit photos

Sunday is March 13, which means it's 313 day, Detroit!

The area code was established in 1947 and serves Wayne County, including the city of Detroit and other larger cities and communities such as Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Detroit, Hamtramck, Inkster, Lincoln Park, Redford and Taylor.

Some fun facts about Detroit:

Antoine Laumet de La Mothe Cadillac founded Detroit on July 24, 1701.

The city is named after the Detroit River, which links Lake Huron and Lake Erie. The word “detroit” is French for “strait,” and the French called the river “le détroit du Lac Érié," meaning “the strait of Lake Erie.”

Detroit is the only U.S. city to win three major sports championships in one single calendar year and was dubbed the "City of Champions" in 1936: Tigers beat the Cubs in October 1935; Lions defeated the Giants in December 1935; and Wings beat the Maple Leafs in April 1936.

To celebrate 313, take a look at these historical photos of Detroit:

Detroit: Greatest hits from the archives

Jefferson Avenue, Detroit's river road for centuries

Showtime! A look at Detroit's historic theaters

Detroit during Prohibition: Bootlegger's dream town

When the Super Bowl came to Detroit



Parks and recreation: Detroit at play