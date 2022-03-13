Lakefront Muskegon County park set for soft opening Saturday

Norton Shores — A soft opening has been scheduled Saturday for Dune Harbor County Park, with "soft" an appropriate term at a gathering place where only a hill of sand separates 376 acres of recreational activities from Lake Michigan.

The opening will cover the 214-acre south portion of the park, said Bob Lukens, community development director for Muskegon County. People are already enjoying that area, he said, and anticipating the projected early-2023 addition of the 162-acre north section, which has been approved for a grant by the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund and needs only the official go-aheads from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Legislature.

The two sections, each with a lake, rest on a former Nugent Sand Co. mine. Company owner Robert Chandonnet provided $3.3 million for the purchase in memory of his wife, Lynn, and the Land Conservancy of West Michigan also weighed in.

The grants for the south and north parcels are for $5 million apiece, and the Dec. 16 finalizing of the first part of the sale set off a brisk scramble across icy ground to meet a 90-day trust fund deadline for the opening of the park.

"It was challenging," Lukens said. "The sale closed right before the holidays, and then things kind of went into the deep freeze. The ground is still frozen."

But the basics are in place, he said — signage, trash cans, benches, portable toilets, dog cleanup bags. For now, he said, parking will be on the street near the residential area adjoining the park, though each sector will have an unpaved lot down the road.

Lukens, a hiker, said he’s looking forward to using the 2.2-mile trail around the south lake. Both lakes will be open to kayaks, canoes and catch-and-release fishing, but power boating will be prohibited.

“The south area is very forested,” he said, more so than the north where most of the mining was conducted. “There’s all sorts of wildlife: deer, fox, coyotes, bald eagles. It’s along one of the major North American flyways, so you’ll see huge numbers of migratory birds.”

The north acreage will need some restoration, he said, including the planting of dune grasses, trees and other native flora. He has applied to the Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program of the National Park Service for help crafting a master plan.

One addition will be Lake Michigan access in some form that's less treacherous than clambering up and down the dune.

"Right now, it's kind of a steep drop-off," Lukens said. "But we'll get people safely down to the lake."

The two inland lakes at the park surfaced after the mining operation stopped, he said. "They must have hit the water table and the lakes appeared."

Mark Meyers, Norton Shores’ city administrator, said he hopes the park will help remind downstaters that “we’re kind of a hidden gem up here,” less renowned than the likes of South Haven and Grand Haven despite amenities and a population of 25,000.

“We have wonderful beaches and a state park, and now we’ll have a county park,” he said.

The sand mine plot had been approved for residential development twice in the past 20 years, Meyers said, but the projects never took root for reasons involving its large size, the effects of mining and the general topography.

The park, he said, “is a great opportunity to take advantage of the natural beauty up here.”