NTSB issues final report on cause of Whitehall water tower crash

The Detroit News

The NTSB could not determine why the pilot of a plane that crashed into a Whitehall water tower in 2019 was flying below minimum safe altitudes, its final report on the incident said.

James Joseph Laird, 79, of Twin Lake died when his Cessna 150 single-engine plane hit the tower near the school district's athletic fields on Sept. 9. Witnesses said the plane made no apparent attempt to veer away from the white 180-foot structure.