Accidental drowning cause of Brendan Santo's death, medical examiner says

A medical examiner concluded 18-year-old Brendan Santo died in an accidental drowning, nearly five months after the Rochester Hills native went missing on the campus of Michigan State University.

The Ingham County Medical Examiner's office listed acute ethanol intoxication as a contributing factor since Santo's blood alcohol content was at about 0.22, according to a Feb. 9 autopsy report.

Law enforcement recovered Santo's body from the Red Cedar River on Jan. 21 after a private investigator hired by the family alerted police to what he believed to be the boy's body about a mile and a half downriver of where Santo was last seen.

In a statement Monday, the Michigan State University Police Department thanked all those who assisted with the case and said they kept the Santo family in their thoughts.

"This remains an open investigation while law enforcement continues to examine the items recovered at the scene, which is routine in an investigation such as this," said Dana Whyte, a spokeswoman for the agency.

"When the investigation is complete, the autopsy results will be included in the report that is submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor for review."

Santo was among thousands who went to East Lansing on Oct. 29 ahead of a rivalry football game between MSU and the University of Michigan.

The Grand Valley State University student vanished shortly before the game, and family, friends, volunteers and law enforcement searched for him for roughly 80 days before he was found on Jan. 21.

The search started within a day after Santo left Yakeley Hall, on the northern edge of campus near Michigan Avenue, where police say the teen was last spotted walking away shortly before midnight.

He had driven his truck to campus and planned to stay with friends in the complex of residence halls known as the Brody neighborhood, a nearly 15-minute walk west, his family has said.

MSU President Samuel Stanley, Jr. previously confirmed the security camera at the entrance of Yakeley Hall was not operational on the night Santo was last seen.

