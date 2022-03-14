Detroit Catholic Archbishop Vigneron tests positive for COVID-19

The leader of southeast Michigan Catholics has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Monday.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Archbishop Allen Vigneron said he learned of the results earlier in the day.

"I am fully vaccinated and boosted, and grateful to report that my symptoms are very mild," he tweeted.

The 73-year-old, who has led the Archdiocese of Detroit since 2009, added he was offering prayers to others affected by the virus, "particularly those who have died, suffered serious illness, or lost loved ones."

"I pray also for healthcare workers who continue to tirelessly offer their compassionate service and healing to those who need it," he tweeted. "We entrust them and our entire Archdiocese into the loving care of Our Lady of Lourdes, patroness of the sick."

His diagnosis comes as Michigan added 1,365 cases and 24 deaths from the virus on Monday, including totals from Saturday and Sunday.

The state reported an average of 445 cases per day over the three days.

Monday's additions bring the state's overall total to 2,067,277 confirmed cases and 32,443 deaths since the virus was first detected here in March 2020.

Hospitalization rates and case counts in Michigan have been on the decline for the last seven weeks, indicating to some health experts that the fourth surge is subsiding as predicted.

The latest figures come as the state and several Michigan counties have relaxed regulations to stem the spread of the virus.

Staff Writer Sarah Rahal contributed.