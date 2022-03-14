Michigan man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sex trafficking teen

A Michigan man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison in connection with sex trafficking a minor, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Tory Anderson, 34, formerly of Southfield, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in September, federal court records show.

He was first charged in 2019. That year, prosecutors reported Anderson trafficked a 17-year-old girl for commercial sex in Michigan and elsewhere.

"Anderson acted as her pimp by setting up commercial sex dates and receiving the proceeds, providing supplies such as food and condoms, and monitoring when sex customers were coming and going," federal officials said Monday. "Anderson also had the minor girl tattoo his name on her forehead and the side of her face as a way of 'branding' her."

Anderson was arrested Sept. 3, 2019, at a Roseville motel after he offered the teen to an undercover officer.

In a statement Monday, U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison described Anderson as a predator.

“This defendant exploited a vulnerable young girl by arranging for her to have sex with strangers over and over again for his personal profit,” she said.

Josh Hauxhurst, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit Division, added:

“Sex traffickers prey on the most vulnerable members of our society. The FBI’s Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to recover trafficking victims and put the perpetrators behind bars.”

In a court filing this month, Anderson's attorney, Ray Richards, sought a 10-year sentence for his client. He argued Anderson, a high school dropout battling cancer, AIDS and mental health issues, understood the seriousness of the charges but had a "voluntarily agreed business venture" with the trafficking victim.

"The two were in a relationship, and they were partners," Richards said. "Anderson acted as security for the minor as they worked to make a living, albeit illegally."

Anderson could have had supervised release after a 10-year stint, the attorney said, adding his client "intends to improve and rehabilitate himself while serving his sentence. He holds hope for seeing his future outside of incarceration and has a desire to refurbish dilapidated residential properties as a means of employment upon his release."