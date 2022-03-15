1 dead in crash with U-Haul driver who fell asleep, state police say

A U-Haul driver who fell asleep Tuesday in Monroe County crashed into two vehicles. One driver died, Michigan State Police said.

The 36-year-old woman had been driving with a 30-year-old man and a youth north on Lewis Avenue near West Rauch Road in Ida Township around 7 a.m., the agency said in a statement.

"The U-Haul truck driver is believed to have fallen asleep, drifting into the southbound lane, and striking a black Chevrolet pickup driven by a 46-year-old male from Petersburg," according to the release.

The U-Haul then crashed head-on into a Jeep Patriot, overturning it, state police reported.

The Jeep driver, identified as a 60-year-old man from Ida, was pronounced dead on scene.

No other injuries were reported.

"At this time, it is unclear whether excessive speeds or intoxicating substances were a factor in the crash," MSP said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at (734) 242-3500.