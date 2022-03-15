Ohio woman charged with leaving threatening, racist voicemails for Michigan lawmakers

Lansing — A 58-year-old Ohio woman is facing charges of ethnic intimidation and making a false threat of terrorism after leaving threatening messages last year for two Black lawmakers.

Charges were filed against Sandra Bachman of Batavia, Ohio, in Lansing district court Tuesday related to voicemails Bachman is alleged to have left for Democratic state Reps. Sarah Anthony of Lansing and Cynthia Johnson of Detroit.

Bachman was charged with one count of false report or threat of terrorism, one count of ethnic intimidation and two counts of malicious use of telecommunications services.

Bachman will be arraigned on the charges in-person on March 31.

“This rise in threats against elected officials will not be tolerated,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel, whose office authorized the charges after a Michigan State Police investigation.

“Those who think hiding behind a phone or keyboard will prevent them from facing criminal charges are severely mistaken," Nessel said in a statement. "I appreciate the work done across state lines to bring accountability in this case.”

Johnson said she hoped the case against Bachman moved smoother than the stalled case against a man charged in January 2021 with threatening her.

"I hope that we can turn a page one day where people who do bad things to bad people really pay for what they do and not be given a slap on the wrist,” Johnson said.

The terrorism count filed against Bachman is considered a felony and carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison while the ethnic intimidation charges is a two-year felony. The telecommunications misdemeanor charges carry a six-month penalty.

Bachman is alleged to have left a voicemail for Anthony in May 2021 that called her a "traitor" and warned her to cancel an upcoming bill.

“And, um, you won’t see the bullet coming, let me tell you that," the voicemail said, according to Nessel's office. "So, stop this s--- and you’re fired. We’ll be coming to Michigan soon to remove you from your post.”

In June 2021, Bachman is alleged to have left the following message: “Well, baby-doll, n---- lip b----, monkey, we are going to get you. You will die. You are one of the worst offenders. We actually have a tier too, in like points for how much you are worth once we kill you. ... You’re going to die and I’m happy about it. The whole world will be rejoicing, just know that. Sleep well.”

Threats against Michigan public officials have increased amid disagreements over pandemic restrictions and the November 2020 election.

The charges against Bachman come in the middle of a trial of some of the men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer due to her response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson began getting threats in 2020 after calling out a witness who spoke at a hearing involving Rudy Giuliani, the personal lawyer of former President Donald Trump, when he provided testimony and witnesses at a December Michigan House Oversight Committee hearing into potential irregularities in the Nov. 3 election.

She was censured in 2020 over a Dec. 8 Facebook video responding to threats in which she told supporters to do "things right and in order" but advised Trump's backers to "be careful" and "walk lightly." She then said, "We ain't playing with you." She also told her supporters to "hit their a---s" in the pocketbook.

Johnson maintains the censure and committee removal from Republican and Democratic House leaders over her December comments was unwarranted and opened the flood gates for thousands more threats and vitriol directed toward her.

"They were throwing red meat," Johnson said.

Michael Varrone of Charlotte was arraigned in January 2021 on two counts of a false report or threat of terrorism and one count count of false report of a bomb threat. One of the terrorism counts related to a threat Varrone is alleged to have directed toward Johnson on Dec. 12 in a voicemail left on the office line of state Rep. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell.

Varrone was bound over to circuit court in August before he was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com