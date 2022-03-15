Feds reveal roots of domestic terrorism probe that led to killing Ruby Ridge figure

Detroit — Eric Mark-Matthew Allport, the anti-government extremist hailed as a martyr by the Boogaloo movement, was shot and killed by FBI agents two years ago, steps away from a fully automatic machine gun and a mobile arsenal after vowing to kill law enforcement officers, court records show.

The man who built the machine gun, Ypsilanti resident Danny Jo Thompson, 30, will be sentenced Tuesday in federal court in a case that describes him as a Boogaloo supporter who voiced violent rhetoric and who knowingly provided an illegal, deadly weapon to someone eager to kill police officers.