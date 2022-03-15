Will Supreme Court case hinder Whitmer's climate change plan? Green allies split
Leonard N. Fleming
The Detroit News
Michigan environmentalists are weighing how the state's developing climate change initiative could be affected if the U.S. Supreme Court limits the ability of the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate carbon emissions from power plants.
The High Court's conservative majority heard arguments earlier this year on a case dating back to the administration of President Barack Obama that sought to limit greenhouse gases from power plants, even though the Clean Power Plan regulations were never formally implemented.