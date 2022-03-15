University of Michigan exiting its investments in Russia

The University of Michigan will no longer invest in Russia and will divest its capital there as the country's invasion of Ukraine escalates, officials announced Tuesday.

UM also said it will stand in solidarity will Ukraine by lighting for the next week the Burton Memorial Tower on central campus in Michigan’s colors of maize and blue, which are also colors in the Ukrainian flag.

UM, which has one of the largest university endowments in the country at about $17 billion, is making the move because of increased financial risks associated with the investments, spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said.

UM has about $40 million invested with a group called Russia Partners, Fitzgerald said. The investments were made in 2009 and 2012 and represent less than 0.25% of UM's total endowment.

The university will "move as quickly as is practical to exit its remaining investments," according to a statement.

UM interim President Mary Sue Coleman last week condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine.

"I condemn this invasion and the ruthless attack on freedom," Coleman said. "The grief, anger and hurt are devastating, and I feel such sorrow for the many members of our community whose loved ones and communities are in harm’s way."

Michigan State University said it has no investments in Russia,

"Unlike other universities that had direct investments in Russia that they are now divesting from, MSU does not directly hold any Russian equity, Russian sovereign debt, or Russian rubles," spokesman Dan Olsen said in a statement. "As for the hedge fund and private equity portfolios, where we have no direct control over the investments, we have been checking with fund managers and are not aware of any significant exposures."

MSU President Samuel Stanley, Jr. said in a statement late last month that he was "deeply troubled by the Russian government’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine and the quickly escalating conflict."

