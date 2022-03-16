House Dems push bills to allow for early in-person voting, ban guns at polls

Lansing — Michigan House Democrats are proposing a group of bills that would allow for early in-person voting, prohibit petition signature gatherers from making false statements and ban guns from polling locations.

Much of the 9-bill package will face stiff opposition and likely be blocked in the GOP-led House, where legislation has focused on tightening voter identification and absentee voting rules.

Democrats said the legislation announced Wednesday follows past attempts to move bills requiring clerks to send out absentee ballot applications, allowing early processing of absentee ballots and requiring more ballot drop boxes in areas with higher populations.

Since the 2020 election, "we've been listening to clerks and other officials tell us what would make voting more accessible and elections more efficient," said state Rep. Matt Koleszar, D-Plymouth.

The package announced Wednesday would require nine days of early in-person voting for eight hours a day and prohibit petition signature gatherers from making misleading statements about the petition while speaking with signers.

The bills also would codify in state law several rules Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has attempted to usher in before and after the November 2020 presidential election. Those bills include a process for clerks to verify signatures on absentee voter ballots and applications, requirements that clerks notify voters of a potential signature issue and the creation of an online absentee ballot application system that allows for the online tracking of absentee ballots.

The legislation also would prohibit the possession of a firearm inside a polling location or within 100 feet of a polling location, a rule Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel tried to put in place before the November 2020 election.

A Michigan Court of Claims judge blocked the directive and a three-judge state Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld the lower court decision. The courts ruled that Benson's directive banning open carry near polling locations should have gone through the rule-making process and, besides that, Michigan already has a law banning voter intimidation.

The state also has existing bans on the open and concealed carry of firearms in some buildings that are used as polling locations, such as churches and some schools.

State Rep. Stephanie Young, D-Detroit, said the bill package is not about individuals' constitutional right to own firearms but about the right of Michigan voters to have "peace of mind." She noted her bill banning firearms around polling places would have an exemption for on-duty law enforcement officers.

"Showing up on election day and being met with armed gunman at minimum is intimidating, especially for parents, parents like me, who take their children to vote to get them used to voting at an early age," Young said.

The legislation also is expected to require the state to pay for special state legislative elections, rather than have the local municipalities pay for the election, and prohibit pre-registered voter information for voters under the age of 18 to be accessed through a public record request.

State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, the Livonia Democrat who sponsored the bill allowing for early voting, said the legislation responds to a voter desire to have more options available for voting.

"The more participation we have in our elections, the more representative elected officials will be of the population they serve, and that's good for everyone," Pohutsky said.

