MSP: Natural gas pipeline explosion reported in Livingston County

A gas explosion has closed all lanes of U.S.-23 and Old U.S.-23 in Livingston County, Michigan State Police said.

They said the explosion happened just north of Center Road in northern Tyrone Township, about 20 miles south of Flint.

Officials said the explosion scattered debris in the area.

Livingston County's Emergency Management agency said residents in the area should shelter in place, close windows and shut ventilation systems until the leak is repaired.

No injuries have been reported, state police said. First responders and crews from Consumers Energy are at the scene.

