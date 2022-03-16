Whitmer kidnap conspiracy trial to restart after COVID-19 exposure

The trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will resume Thursday in federal court in Grand Rapids following a three-day break imposed after a key trial participant tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker filed an order Wednesday announcing the restart of a trial that has focused national attention on violent extremism in Michigan. The case has raised questions about whether a team of FBI agents and informants orchestrated the conspiracy and entrapped the alleged plotters.

Jurors have heard two days of testimony in a trial that is projected to last as long as six weeks.

The four defendants — Adam Fox of Potterville; Barry Croft of Delaware; Lake Orion resident Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta of Canton Township — face up to life in prison if convicted of kidnapping conspiracy.

The trial started 17 months after FBI agents said they thwarted a kidnapping conspiracy involving self-described patriots and militia members angered by restrictions imposed during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The indictment describes a conspiracy hatched in clandestine meetings across the Midwest, from online chats to hotel rooms in Ohio, where members mulled abducting Whitmer, to the farmlands of Wisconsin where members tried detonating homemade bombs, and at a heavily wooded training camp in northern Michigan where plotters practiced with an arsenal of weapons and launched surveillance of the governor's cottage.

Defense lawyers have argued that there was no plot, just coarse anti-government language, and have focused on the conduct of the lead FBI agents and one key informant. Still, prosecutors are armed with two star witnesses — members of the conspiracy who pleaded guilty and are expected to testify that the group conceived of the plot, not FBI agents.