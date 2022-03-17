State police recover cabin stolen from Cold Springs Township

A small cabin reported stolen in February in northern Michigan has been recovered, Michigan State Police said.

After an investigation and receiving tips, troopers with the state police post in Houghton Lake found the 12-foot-by-28-foot cabin at a residence in Orange Township in Kalkaska County on Tuesday, officials said.

It was reported stolen Feb. 7, 2022, from a location on County Road 571 in Cold Springs Township, they said. Cold Springs, which is also in Kalkaska County, is about 17 miles northeast of Orange Township.

Police said they continue to investigate at least two suspects believed to have been involved in the heist of the home.

Anyone with information about the theft should call the Michigan State Police's Houghton Lake Post at (989) 422-5101.