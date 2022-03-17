Central Michigan University will temporarily shutter some dorms next fall

Central Michigan University is planning to temporarily shutter four residential halls on its north campus next fall due to enrollment projections, officials announced Thursday.

The North Campus residential community of Larzelere, Robinson, Calkins and Trout halls will be temporarily closed.

The announcement was made to the first- and second-year students living in those communities in an email sent by Kathleen Gardner, executive director of student affairs.

She said the decision was made based on enrollment estimates for the fall semester which show the university will have more housing than students living on campus.

"We can meet student needs by expanding housing options on the south of campus and reopening Troutman, Wheeler, and Kulhavi Halls in the Towers," Gardner wrote. "These changes will enable CMU to provide higher service and support to students by streamlining operations."

CMU spokesman Aaron Mills said the plan includes reopening Wheeler Hall, which was used for quarantine and isolation space due to COVID. He added that Kulhavi Hall had been offline due to lower numbers of students, and Troutman Hall is newly remodeled.

"Consolidating students into fewer housing communities will improve the service and support available to student residents by streamlining operations," Mills said.

He said having students are spread out across campus in "de-densified residential communities, often on floors with several vacant rooms," was because of COVID.

"De-densification was a best practice during COVID-19 when the CDC recommended physical distancing and minimized density," Mills said. "CMU will resume typical operations as the pandemic enters a new phase, including fuller halls."

It was not clear in Gardner's letter when the north campus halls would reopen, and Mills did not immediately respond when asked.

CMU's fall 2022 enrollment projection was not immediately available. Its enrollment has been declining in recent years and it lost more than 4,000 students since the pandemic began. But problems began before that.

The school in 2012 had more than 27,000 students, and enrollment had fallen to 19,431 by 2019. In 2021, CMU enrolled 15,465 students, which was a drop of about 11% compared to 2020 when 17,344 students were enrolled, according to a report by the Michigan Association of State Universities.

CMU's enrollment decline was the largest out of all the state's 15 public universities.

Jennifer DeHaemers, CMU vice president for student recruitment and retention., previously attributed part of CMU's enrollment decline to the university being behind in recruitment strategies used by institutions it competes with for students.

She said in November that CMU has hired new staff to turn the enrollment tide and is stepping up efforts to compete by upgrading its on-campus housing, investing in new technology that tracks potential students, and making campus tours smaller and more focused on areas of study.

"Turning enrollment around isn’t done in one day or one year," DeHaemers said. "If you had a 10-year history of declining enrollment, you will not turn that around in one year. It’s a long game."

