Killing of 8 gray wolves at Michigan ranch spurs controversy, criticism

John Barnes

Special to The Detroit News

Eight gray wolves were killed last summer at an Upper Peninsula ranch, according to a new government report, an unprecedented number for a single locationin Michigan.

A U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services report issued in January provides details of the killings not made public by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which approved permits for the shootings. Although the ranch is not named, The Detroit News confirmed through state records that the eight wolves, including pups, were trapped and shot at Moraine Park Farms' calving site.